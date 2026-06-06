Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies with a High Temperature of 23°C

Shimla, the Queen of Hills, is set for a pleasant day on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with clear skies dominating the weather across the region. Residents and tourists can expect a refreshing start to the weekend, marked by mild temperatures and low chances of precipitation. The day will begin with a cool temperature of around 13°C, feeling like 12°C, under a clear sky and humidity at a moderate 72%. A gentle breeze of 2 km/h will accompany the early morning hours, offering a comfortable start to the day.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Temperature 13°C Feels Like 12°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 72% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 02:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 04:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 10:00 22°C Mainly clear 0% 13 km/h 12:00 23°C Mainly clear 3% 13 km/h 14:00 23°C Mainly clear 10% 16 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day progresses, Shimla's temperature will gradually climb. By 8:00 AM, the mercury will reach 20°C, climbing to a daytime high of approximately 23°C around noon and extending into the early afternoon. While the sky will remain mostly clear, there's a slight increase in cloud cover and a minimal chance of rain (around 3-10%) during the midday hours, particularly between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM. Wind speeds will pick up slightly, ranging between 13 km/h and 16 km/h during this period, adding to the dynamic feel of the weather.

Recent weather patterns across Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, have seen instances of rainfall bringing much-needed relief from heat in the plains, often drawing tourists. However, today's forecast for Shimla indicates a predominantly dry and clear weather pattern, a welcome change for those seeking respite from the summer heat. The recent mention of concerns regarding concretisation and shrinking green cover impacting local temperatures serves as a reminder of the delicate environmental balance in hill stations like Shimla.

For those venturing out in Shimla today, light to medium layers of clothing will be ideal. The morning and evening will be on the cooler side, necessitating a light jacket or shawl, while the afternoons will be pleasantly warm. With minimal rain expected, carrying umbrellas might not be essential, but staying hydrated is always advisable, especially as temperatures rise. The gentle winds should prevent any excessive humidity discomfort, making it a good day for outdoor activities and sightseeing in and around the popular hill station.

Overall, the Shimla weather today, Saturday, June 6, 2026, presents an idyllic scenario for visitors and locals alike. The combination of clear skies, comfortable temperatures peaking around 23°C, and a gentle breeze creates an inviting atmosphere for enjoying the scenic beauty of the Himalayas. This clear weather is also beneficial for the recent events, such as the mini-marathons organized for World Environment Day, allowing participants to enjoy the conditions without significant weather disruptions. Local reports suggest a continuation of this pleasant weather trend into the evening, ensuring a serene end to the day in Shimla.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).