Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle With a High of 21°C

Shimla residents can expect a mix of conditions today, Saturday, 13 June 2026, as the hill station experiences partly cloudy skies with a significant chance of light drizzle, particularly around midday. The temperature is set to hover around a cool 13°C in the early morning, gradually climbing to a high of approximately 21°C in the afternoon. Humidity will be on the higher side, reaching 84%, adding to the damp atmosphere.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 13°C Feels Like 13°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 84% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 13°C Partly cloudy 0% 2 km/h 02:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 04:00 11°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 06:00 13°C Partly cloudy 0% 3 km/h 08:00 19°C Mainly clear 0% 4 km/h 10:00 21°C Partly cloudy 6% 9 km/h 12:00 20°C Light drizzle 38% 13 km/h 14:00 21°C Light drizzle 88% 11 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast indicates a gradual warming from the early morning low of 11°C around 4 AM. By 8 AM, temperatures will rise to 19°C with mainly clear skies. However, as the day progresses towards noon, the weather will shift. By 10 AM, there's a slight 6% chance of rain, and this escalates significantly by midday. Around 12 PM, the forecast points to light drizzle with a 38% probability of rain. This trend is expected to intensify by 2 PM, with the drizzle becoming more pronounced and the chance of rain surging to 88%, while the temperature remains around 21°C. Wind speeds will be relatively light throughout the day, generally staying below 13 km/h. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms with a High of 28°C.

Recent weather reports suggest that pre-monsoon showers have been active across Himachal Pradesh, and while the forecast for Shimla today indicates light drizzle rather than heavy downpours, the possibility of rain should be taken into account. This follows a period of cool weather that has reportedly boosted tourism in the region, with the Shimla Summer Festival recently concluding amidst pleasant conditions and a large tourist turnout. However, travellers and locals should remain prepared for the damp conditions predicted for today.

For those venturing out in Shimla today, carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable due to the intermittent light drizzle expected, especially in the afternoon. Given the high humidity and the possibility of rain, layering clothing could be practical, starting with lighter layers and having a waterproof outer layer handy. Commuters should be aware that road surfaces might be wet, potentially affecting travel times. While the temperature is not expected to reach extreme highs, the combination of cloud cover and humidity means staying hydrated is still a good practice, especially if engaging in outdoor activities. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Mainly Clear Skies with a High of 31°C.

Residents and visitors can monitor the Shimla weather update throughout the day for any significant changes. The forecast for Shimla weather today suggests a fairly typical June day for the mountains, characterized by fluctuating cloud cover and the potential for moisture. The overall Shimla temperature will likely feel mild, but the humidity and intermittent rain could make it feel cooler at times. The weather forecast Shimla for the coming days will be crucial for planning outdoor activities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).