Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Afternoon Thunderstorms with Hail Expected

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is set for a dynamic weather day on Thursday, June 18, 2026, with clear skies in the morning giving way to significant afternoon thunderstorms and a chance of hail. The day will begin cool, with temperatures around 14°C and feeling precisely as the thermometer indicates, under clear skies with minimal wind. Residents can expect a gradual warming as the sun climbs, reaching approximately 20°C by midday. However, the pleasant morning is a prelude to unsettled conditions. The hourly forecast indicates a sharp shift around noon, with the probability of rain escalating dramatically. By 12:00 PM, conditions are predicted to deteriorate into thunderstorms with slight hail, accompanied by rain chances soaring to 54% and wind speeds picking up to 12 km/h. This pattern is expected to intensify, with the afternoon hours, specifically 2:00 PM, forecasting heavy thunderstorms and a near certainty of rain at 98%, though temperatures will hover around 20°C.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Temperature 14°C Feels Like 14°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 86% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 02:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 04:00 12°C Clear sky 3% 3 km/h 06:00 14°C Clear sky 3% 2 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 2% 3 km/h 10:00 22°C Overcast 19% 8 km/h 12:00 18°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 54% 12 km/h 14:00 20°C Thunderstorm 98% 6 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The initial hours of Thursday in Shimla will be marked by clear skies and comfortable temperatures, ideal for early morning activities. The mercury will rise steadily from a cool 13°C at midnight, reaching a more pleasant 20°C by 8:00 AM. Humidity levels are expected to be high throughout the day, starting at a significant 86%, contributing to the 'feels like' temperature matching the actual temperature during the cooler parts of the day. While the morning promises clear weather, a transition is noted around 10:00 AM, with skies becoming overcast and a slight increase in the chance of rain to 19%, wind speed also nudging up to 8 km/h. This precedes the more severe weather expected later.

With the forecast predicting a significant shift towards thunderstorms and possible hail in the afternoon, residents and visitors in Shimla should prepare for a change in weather conditions. The evening started with cool, clear skies, but the outlook for Thursday, June 18, 2026, shows a dramatic increase in precipitation and potential for disruptive weather events from noon onwards. The high temperature for the day is expected to reach around 20°C, but the afternoon will be dominated by heavy rain and thunderstorms, reaching peak intensity around 2:00 PM with rain probability at 98%.

For those venturing out in Shimla today, it is advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially if planning any outdoor activities in the afternoon. The sudden onset of thunderstorms and potential for hail necessitates caution. Comfortable clothing suitable for cool mornings and mild afternoons is recommended, but layering is key to adapt to the rapidly changing conditions. Given the high humidity, staying hydrated is also crucial. Commuters should be aware of potential disruptions due to heavy rain and reduced visibility during the afternoon thunderstorm period. The weather update for Shimla today underscores the importance of staying informed and prepared for a significant weather transition.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).