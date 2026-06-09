Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Clear Skies and Pleasant Temperatures with a High of 26°C

Shimla, the Queen of Hills, is set to experience a delightful day with clear skies and pleasant weather on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Residents and tourists can look forward to a largely sunny day, perfect for outdoor activities and enjoying the serene mountain vistas. The latest Shimla weather forecast and update indicates a comfortable high temperature of around 24°C, making it an ideal day to explore the popular hill station.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 24°C Feels Like 22°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 27% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 12:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 18 km/h 14:00 25°C Mainly clear 2% 19 km/h 16:00 24°C Clear sky 7% 18 km/h 18:00 22°C Clear sky 6% 13 km/h 20:00 19°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 22:00 18°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 00:00 16°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with crisp morning air, with the temperature at 10:00 AM predicted to be 24°C under a clear sky. As the day progresses, the Shimla temperature will slightly climb, reaching an anticipated peak of 26°C around midday, with wind speeds picking up to approximately 18 km/h. The forecast for Shimla indicates minimal chances of rain throughout the day, with percentages hovering at or below 7% even in the late afternoon. The 'feels like' temperature is expected to be around 22°C, offering a gentle respite from the sun's rays. Humidity levels are also forecast to remain low, at around 27%, contributing to the comfortable conditions.

As evening approaches, the Shimla weather will gradually cool down. By 6:00 PM, the temperature is expected to be 22°C, dropping further to 19°C by 8:00 PM. Overnight, the temperature will continue its descent, settling around 16°C by midnight and reaching 16°C by 00:00 AM. Throughout the night, the skies are expected to remain clear, with very light winds. This consistent clear sky pattern throughout the day and night suggests a settled weather period for the region, with no significant disruptions anticipated from precipitation. This weather forecast Shimla is largely favorable for all planned activities.

Residents and visitors are advised to make the most of the pleasant Shimla weather today. Lightweight clothing, such as cottons and linens, will be most comfortable for daytime excursions. While the chance of rain is minimal, carrying a light jacket or shawl for the cooler evenings is recommended. With the sun expected to shine brightly, it is advisable to use sun protection, including sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses, especially during the peak afternoon hours when temperatures will be highest. The low humidity and moderate wind speeds mean dehydration is less of a concern, but staying hydrated is always a good practice in hilly terrains.

Overall, the Shimla weather forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, points towards a beautiful and tranquil day. The clear skies, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity create a perfect setting for sightseeing, trekking, or simply relaxing amidst the stunning Himalayan landscape. This Shimla weather update is a positive sign for the tourism sector and for those seeking a peaceful escape to the mountains. The minimal rain chances ensure that outdoor plans are unlikely to be interrupted, making it an ideal time to visit or enjoy local attractions.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).