Bhopal, August 3: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan again tested positive for COVID-19 on the ninth day of his admission to a hospital. According to his medical report, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s health is stable. He is currently undergoing treatment at Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gets Rakhi Tied by a Nurse Deployed at Madhya Pradesh CM's Ward in Hospital; View Pics.

The Madhya Pradesh CM was tested positive for coronavirus on July 25. On the same day, he was admitted to the hospital. Chirayu is a dedicated facility for the treatment of COVID patients in the capital city. MP: No Rallies, Meetings by Politicians From August 1-14 as Part of COVID-19 Campaign, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Medical Report of Shivraj Singh Report:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan again tested positive for #COVID19 on the tenth day of his admission to hospital. His health is stable: Medical bulletin pic.twitter.com/cGPuldEscE — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Four Days after Chouhan was tested positive, another MP minister Ramkhelawan Patel was diagnosed with coronavirus, He was the third member of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers, apart from the chief minister himself, to contract the infection.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was amitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. Shah had asked people who came in close contact with him to go into self-quarantine. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was also diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday. Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

