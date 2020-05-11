'Shramik' Special Trains to Halt at Three Stations in Destination States, Carry More Passengers

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: 'Shramik' special trains that are being run by the Indian railways for transporting stranded migrants, will now take a halt at three stations other than the final stop at destination states. Moreover, 'Shramik' special trains will now run on full capacity. The railway zones have been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop, at the request of the state governments. Full List of Train Routes to Resume on May 12 as Indian Railways Set to Partially Restart Booking of Tickets for Passengers.

In a bid to ferry more migrant labourers and stranded students and tourists, the Indian Railways on Monday decided to carry around 1,700 passengers on board its 'Shramik' special trains instead of the current 1,200. Every 'Shramik' special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats. Currently, these trains are running with 54 passengers in each coach due to social distancing norms. How to Book Online Tickets or E-Tickets on irctc.co.in For 15 Passenger Trains That Will Be Run by Indian Railways From May 12.

'Shramik' Special Trains to Halt at Three Stations in Destination States:

Shramik Special trains to now have up to 3 stoppages in destination state,run with full capacity of around 1,700 instead of 1,200:Rly order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2020

According to the Indian Railways, since May 1 it operated 428 'Shramik' special trains to transport over 4.5 lakh migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists stuck across the country due to the nationwide lockdown, to their home states. Earlier today, the Centre directed all states and union territories to allow 'Shramik' special trains to operate without any hindrance within their jurisdiction and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places.

The fresh order about 'Shramik' special trains followed the Indian Railways' decision to start 15 passengers trains from Delhi from May 12. Booking of tickers will start this evening on the official website irctc.co.in