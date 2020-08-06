Bengaluru, August 6: The health condition of Siddaramaiah, Leader of opposition and Former Karnataka Chief Minister, continues to remain stable. Siddaramaiah has been clinically stable since his admission to Manipal Hospitals on August 3 after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru issued a statement saying that the 71-year-old leader is comfortable and cheerful and is being closely monitored by the team of doctors at the hospital. It is the same hospital where CM Yediyurappa is currently on treatment for COVID-19.

"Karnataka opposition leader and former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is admitted to Manipal Hospital for evaluation of fever after the antigen test for COVID-19 is positive," the official had said on Monday. Manipal Hospital on Wednesday stated that Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, is now stable and has no fever. "Presently he has no fever and his vital parameters are stable," Manipal Hospital said in a statement, adding that his symptoms had improved since admission.

Here's the tweet:

Leader of opposition & Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah continues to remain stable clinically since admission to Manipal Hospitals on Aug 3rd, 2020 for #COVID19. He is comfortable and cheerful. He is being closely monitored by our team of doctors: Manipal Hospital pic.twitter.com/uYF6jmBHqB — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The 71-year-old leader was admitted on Monday night after having fever in the morning, according to his son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. Soon after he tested positive for coronavirus, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and requested all those who had come in contact with him to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves. “I have been tested positive for #Covid19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

