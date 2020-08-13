Bengaluru, August 13: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has recovered from coronavirus and has been discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru. According to ANI, Manipal Hospitals Chairman confirmed the news and announced that Siddaramaiah is being discharged in accordance with guidelines. The official added saying that the 71-year-old leader's vital parameters were stable and at discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic.

The Chairman of the Manipal Hospitals further added saying that he has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines. On August 3, Siddaramaiah had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital. He had also tweeted saying he was tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. Siddaramaiah, Former Karnataka CM, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised.

Here's the tweet:

In a statement, the hospital had then said Siddaramaiah is doing well and stable. "Siddaramaiah is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors," said the hospital. Siddaramaiah's son and party legislator Yathindra had said in Kannada that his father had fever since a day before and was hospitalized overnight.

Days after Siddaramaiah tested positive for the infection, his son Yathindra too tested positive for coronavirus and was under home quarantine as he was asymptomatic. Yathindra, who is 40-year-old, is a first-time MLA from the Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru district and is a doctor by profession.

