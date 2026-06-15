Sidhi River Tragedy: 4 Family Members Swept Away by Whirlpool During Picnic at Son River In Madhya Pradesh, Search Operation Underway

A family outing turned into a major tragedy on Monday afternoon when four individuals drowned while bathing in the Son River at the Bhanwarsen Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. Local authorities have recovered the body of one young woman, while emergency teams continue intensive search operations to locate three other missing individuals.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 PM on June 15, when a group of relatives from the Maihar and Rajgarh districts arrived at the scenic riverbank for a family picnic. According to police reports, four members of the group ventured into the river to bathe but were suddenly caught in a deep underwater whirlpool and swept away by the strong currents. Tigra Dam Tragedy: 2 MBBS Students Drown During Picnic in Gwalior, Both Bodies Recovered.

Local villagers quickly alerted the police after hearing the family's cries for help. Administrative officials, including the Rampur Naikin Tehsildar Ashish Mishra, along with teams from the Rampur Naikin police station and Khaddi outpost, rushed to the site to initiate a joint rescue operation.

Divers recovered the body of one young woman from the water shortly after starting the operation. Authorities have identified the three missing individuals as 15-year-old Subhi Sen and 22-year-old Neelu Bais, both residents of Budha Baur in the Maihar district, and 26-year-old Lakhan Kewat from the Rajgarh district. Maharashtra: Out on Picnic, 3 from Mumbai Drown in Raigad's Kundalika River.

The Bhanwarsen Ghat on the Son River is a well-known local tourist spot that regularly attracts large crowds for picnics and holy baths. However, district officials noted that specific stretches of the river feature deep depressions and unpredictable underwater currents, making it highly hazardous for swimmers. Search and rescue operations remain underway to locate the remaining three victims.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).