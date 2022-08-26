Chandigarh, August 26: Punjab Police on Friday filed a charge sheet in a Mansa court in the famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind in the crime.

The 1,850-page charge sheet named 36 shooters, facilitators, masterminds, and others in the crime that occurred on May 30 in retaliation of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera's murder.

Besides Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, the others who have been named in the charge sheet include Manmohan Mohana, Deepak Tinu, Sandeep Kekda, Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat Fauji, Sachin Bhiwani, Keshav, Kashish, Manpreet Manu, and Jagroop Roopa.

At present, both Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria are in the custody of the state police. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban is probing the killing. Ban has said Bishnoi, the main conspirator, confessed that the execution planning was hatched in August last year to avenge the murder of Middukhera. Punjab: Sidhu Moosewala’s Family Lead Candle March in Mansa Amid Heavy Police Force (Watch Video).

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of Bishnoi gang, has been named in the charge sheet. He had already claimed the responsibility of the murder. Ban had said the shooters reached Mansa on May 25, the scene of crime close to Moosa village. "Some of the weapons were provided to them on reaching Punjab. AK series assault rifles were used in the killing," he had said.

A day earlier, a candle light march was organised at Mansa town to pay tributes to Moosewala. Addressing the media, Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh said: "After the death of Sidhu, I got to know that he was just not my son, but the son of every household." "From all over the country, he got tribute and every eye had tears and respect for him. I feel proud to be his father," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).