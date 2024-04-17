Jaipur, April 17: There are twenty-five Lok Sabha (parliamentary) seats in India’s desert state Rajasthan, including the Sikar constituency, wherein 65.18 per cent of voters cast ballots in the 2019 General Polls. The Sikar constituency had 2,041,612 electors in total in 2019. A total of 1,326,969 valid votes were cast. Sumedhanand Saraswati, the candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won the previous elections with 772,104 votes to become Member of Parliament (MP) representing this constituency.

Subhash Maharia, the candidate for the Congress, came in second place with 474,948 votes, and lost by a margin of 297,156 votes. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

Polling Date in Sikar for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As announced on March 16 by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency will undergo voting for the LS Polls 2024 in the first phase of the voting, i.e. on April 19.

Candidates in Sikar for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In order to challenge BJP's two-term MP in Sikar, the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have formed an alliance for the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency. Amra Ram, the national secretary of CPM, is contesting from the constituency in 2024. On the other hand, the saffron party has affirmed its trust in its leader Sumedhanand Saraswati, the two-time lawmaker from the seat.

Counting, Result Date in Sikar for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The votes for the Sikar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be counted and results will be announced by ECI on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96.88 Crore People Registered To Vote for General Polls, Announces Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Rajasthan

The country is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The dates of the elections were declared by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and appointed election commissioners Jnanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sindh on March 16. While the election across the country will be held in seven different phases, in Rajasthan, constituencies including Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, and Nagaur will undergo voting in the first phase on April 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).