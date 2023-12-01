Bengaluru, December 1: An MBBS graduate died of a snake bite on Wednesday night without getting any medical attention. The victim, Adith Balakrishnan, was from Thrissur in Kerala. He attended the 12th convocation ceremony of Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SSAHE) earlier that day, where he received his MBBS degree certificate from MP Shashi Tharoor.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, after the convocation ceremony, Adith came back to his rented flat at Heggere village with his mother, Latha Balakrishnan and a relative. A snake reportedly bit him while parking his car at night, but he did not notice it. He locked himself in the toilet after reaching his flat on the third floor. His mother raised an alarm when he did not come out for an hour. Snake Attack in Karnataka: Young Farmer Dies After Being Bitten by Snake in Hassan.

The neighbours and Adith's family members forced open the toilet door and saw him on the floor with a head injury. He was taken to the hospital right away, but he was already dead. His body was moved to the mortuary after an autopsy. A case of accidental death has been registered. Snake Attack in Karnataka Video: Girl Narrowly Escapes Being Bitten by Cobra on Doorstep in Belagavi.

In another incident, Naresh, a snake-catcher of Chikkamagaluru, died after he was bitten by a cobra that he had caught. The tragic incident occurred in May. Naresh, 55, had caught the snake in Hosamane Extension and kept it in a bag. While he was handling the bag, the snake bit him. By the time he was taken to a hospital, he had succumbed. Naresh had been catching snakes in Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring areas for the last 25 years. He had rescued hundreds of snakes and conducted many awareness programmes on snakes. He also contested the State Assembly polls for the Chikkamagaluru seat in 2013.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).