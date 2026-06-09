Snakes in Water Tank Viral Video: 27 Baby Snakes Rescued From House in Haridwar Village

A wildlife rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district has drawn widespread attention after 27 baby snakes were discovered inside a water tank at a house in Sarai village. The unusual incident triggered panic among residents and prompted an emergency response from the Forest Department.

The rescue operation, captured on video and widely shared on social media, showed trained snake rescuers carefully removing dozens of young snakes from the tank. Officials later confirmed that all the reptiles were safely rescued and released into the wild. Madhya Pradesh Viral Video: Dead Baby Snake Found in Anganwadi Food Packet Given to Pregnant Woman in Pandhurna.

Snakes in Water Tank Viral Video

According to local residents, the discovery was made when members of the household looked inside the water tank and found dozens of baby snakes moving around. The sight of so many snakes inside a domestic water source left the family shocked and quickly attracted the attention of neighbours. Villagers gathered at the scene as word of the incident spread.

Upon receiving information, the department's Quick Response Team (QRT) arrived at the house along with experienced snake rescuers Talib and Bhola. Working cautiously, the team carried out a rescue operation and successfully recovered all 27 baby snakes from the tank. King Cobra Rescue Video: 13-Foot-Long Venomous Snake Rescued From Banks of Ganga in Haridwar, Video Goes Viral.

Videos of the operation show rescuers carefully collecting the reptiles and placing them into containers before relocating them. The successful rescue brought relief to residents, who had been concerned about the presence of the snakes inside the home.

Why Were the Snakes Inside the Tank?

The incident has sparked curiosity about how such a large number of snakes ended up inside a household water tank. According to Range Officer Sheeshpal Singh, rising temperatures often force wild animals, including snakes, to move closer to human settlements in search of cooler environments and water sources.

He said the tank contained water and suggested that a female snake may have laid eggs inside it. "He explained that the house's tank was filled with water, and a female snake must have laid eggs in it, which is why the baby snakes had been living there for several days."

Officials said this is the most likely explanation for the presence of the young snakes, although the exact sequence of events remains unclear.

Rescuers identified the snakes as Checkered Keelbacks, commonly known as Asiatic water snakes. The species is non-venomous and is frequently found near ponds, rivers, lakes, canals and wetlands across the Indian subcontinent.

Recognisable by their distinctive checkered markings, these snakes primarily feed on fish, frogs and other small aquatic animals. Although they may display defensive behaviour when threatened, wildlife experts say they are generally harmless to humans and play an important role in maintaining ecological balance in freshwater ecosystems.

Forest Department officials have advised residents not to harm snakes or other wild animals if encountered. Instead, they urged people to contact wildlife authorities so trained rescue teams can safely handle such situations.

According to officials, sightings of water snakes can increase during the summer months as reptiles search for water and cooler shelter. The viral rescue video has since become a major talking point on social media, with many users expressing surprise at the discovery of 27 baby snakes inside a household water tank.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).