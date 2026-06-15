Somvati Amavasya 2026: Devotees Throng Holy Rivers Nationwide on Auspicious Occasion Dedicated to Lord Shiva (Watch Videos)

Devotees across India observed Somvati Amavasya on Monday, June 15, with prayers, fasting, holy dips and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and ancestors. The occasion, considered one of the most significant Amavasya observances in the Hindu calendar, drew large gatherings at temples and sacred riverbanks as worshippers sought spiritual blessings, family well-being and peace for departed souls. The observance falls on a Monday, a day dedicated to Lord Shiva, making it especially auspicious in Hindu tradition.

Devotees Gather at Temples and Sacred Rivers

From the early hours of Monday, devotees visited Shiva temples and took ritual baths in rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna and other sacred water bodies. Many observed a day-long fast, offered prayers, and performed Pitru Tarpan and Shraddha rituals to honour their ancestors. Amavasya 2026: Date, Timings and Significance for Devotees.

Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on Somvati Amavasya

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip pic.twitter.com/HnAZTjUdnj — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2026

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya, a large number of devotees offer prayers and take a holy dip in the Saryu River. pic.twitter.com/tY0TZ3oXZ3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2026

Religious institutions in several states reported increased footfall as devotees participated in special pujas and charitable activities, including the donation of food, clothes and essential items.

Why Somvati Amavasya Is Significant

Somvati Amavasya occurs when the Amavasya (new moon) coincides with Monday (Somvar). According to Hindu beliefs, this combination enhances the spiritual significance of the day, particularly for the worship of Lord Shiva and the remembrance of ancestors.

Many devotees believe that observing the fast with devotion and performing charitable acts on this occasion brings peace, prosperity and harmony in family life, while rituals dedicated to ancestors are believed to seek their blessings. Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: Date, Timings, Significance, Rituals, and Dos and Don’ts.

Date Clarified Amid Earlier Confusion

This year's observance saw some confusion over whether Somvati Amavasya should be observed on June 14 or June 15. Religious scholars and panchang experts clarified that the festival falls on June 15, as the Amavasya tithi remained in effect at sunrise on Monday, in accordance with the traditional Udaya Tithi rule followed for most Hindu observances. The Amavasya tithi began on June 14 afternoon and concluded on the morning of June 15, making Monday the accepted day for fasting and religious rituals.

Rituals and Observances

Devotees typically begin the day with a holy bath before offering water, milk and bilva leaves to Lord Shiva. Many also perform circumambulation of the sacred Peepal tree, recite prayers and observe silence or meditation as part of their spiritual practice.

Religious leaders also encouraged devotees to engage in charity, with donations of grains, fruits, clothes and other essentials regarded as auspicious on the occasion.

Somvati Amavasya is observed several times over the years whenever the new moon falls on a Monday. It holds a special place in Hindu tradition because it combines the religious significance of Amavasya—associated with ancestor worship—with Monday's association with Lord Shiva. The 2026 observance has also attracted attention because it coincides with Adhik Maas (the intercalary lunar month), a combination that many Hindu scholars consider particularly significant for prayer, charity and spiritual reflection.

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