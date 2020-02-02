Soumya Srijan Dasgupta, Son of Swapan Dasgupta, Accused Of Molestation And Sexual Assault By College Mates

Soumya Srijan Dasgupta - Swapan Dasgupta (Photo Credits: Twitter/Facebook)

New Delhi, February 2: Soumya Srijan Dasgupta, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swapan Dasgupta, has been accused of molestation and sexual assault by at least four women. The matter came to fore after a woman took to the two alumni groups of Delhi’s St Stephen’s college - Stephanians and Laal Sitara - and alleged that Soumya Srijan Dasgupta molested her while they were studying. #MeToo Fallout: 19% Men Don't Want to Hire 'Attractive' Women, 27% Men Avoid One-On-One Meeting With Female Workers, Reveals Survey.

The woman wrote: "Soumya Dasgupta, son of Swapan Dasgupta is a serial molester. He molested me in my first year of college and since I came out about it on Instagram I’ve found out that I’m one of five victims at least. He gets away with this by denying things, but he has traumatised too many women to let things go anymore. He blocked me on Facebook, same with one of the other victims. His most recent incident was in 2017."

Facebook Post of Woman Who Accused Soumya Srijan Dasgupta of Molestation:

Facebook post of woman who accused Soumya Dasgupta of molestation

"So he isn’t just a guy who did these things in college, he continues to do them as a lawyer working with the Supreme Court. Somebody needs to make him accountable and not let him get away with this, considering his position of power especially," she added. Two more women then came forward. One of them said that Soumya Dasgupta had molested her and forced her to have sex in 2017. Notably, the woman's post was deleted from Laal Sitara.

"In my first year at St Stephen’s, Soumya Dasgupta molested me while I was sleeping at a friend’s house. I’m one of the five people mentioned in this post," the third woman said. The official Twitter handle of people behind #MeToo in India also shared the woman's post.

#MeTooIndia Tweet on Allegations Against Soumya Dasgupta:

According to The Quint, Soumya Dasgupta has so far not reacted to the allegations. He was a student of St Stephen’s College from 2009 to 2011 and studied History (Hons). He is now a practising lawyer at the Supreme Court.