South Africa National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the final Group B match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, South Africa will lock horns against England at Karachi. This will be the fifth time that an SA vs ENG CT match is taking place and the second time that these two nations are taking on each other in Pakistan. So far, in four CT encounters, both teams are locked on 2-2, making this upcoming clash quite interesting for several factors. South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

South Africa, who have virtually qualified for the semi-finals, will want to win this match and make sure they play the crucial knockout match in Lahore, and not go in alien conditions in Dubai to take on in-for India. South Africa will look to field the best XI, given they have only played one match in the competition thus far.

For England, this match will be about giving Jos Buttler a proper sendoff, as the player will be featuring in his last match as Three Lions captain. England have played good cricket, but have failed to get past the finish line, and falter mid-way. A win would definitely instill some pride back in the England setup.

When is South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs England national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 11 takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1. The live action in the SA vs ENG cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Jos Buttler Steps Down As England White-Ball Captain After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle, Says 'It's the Right Decision for Me and the Team' (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the SA vs ENG CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1. For Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel. For the South Africa vs England viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So SA vs ENG free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

