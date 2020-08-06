Hyderabad, August 6: The South Central Railway on Wednesday flagged off the first Cargo Express of Indian Railways between Sanath Nagar in Telangana's Hyderabad to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi. The Cargo Express, also carrying non-bulk commodities, will run as a pilot project for six months. The service will operate once a week on every Wednesday. Who Are Dak Messengers? Know All About The British-Era Practice That Indian Railways Has Decided to Discontinue.

The first of its kind Cargo Express moves at a speed of 50 kilometres per hour, taking 34 hours to reach Delhi. It is for customers different freights loads with 40 percent lesser charges applicable by road. Indian Railways Will Move to 100% Electrification in Next 3.5 Years, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

South Central Railway Tweet:

SCR flagged off the First Cargo Express of Indian Railways - First of its kind scheduled Freight Train between Hyderabad and New Delhi flagged from Sanathnagar - news published in Namaste Telangana news paper pic.twitter.com/yNGRzyNsV8 — SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 6, 2020

People who are interested for these services can call 9701371976/040-27821393, round-the-clock helpline. The unique concept will be beneficial to agricultural producers, cargo movers, traders, small and medium plant owners.

It is for the first time in nearly four decades, Railways has permitted wagon level indenting to aid small and medium-sized customers and those having one wagon material of approximately 60 tonnes can book cargo on this train.

