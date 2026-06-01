Southwest Monsoon 2026: Heavy Rain Alerts Issued As Monsoon Knocks on Kerala’s Door

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1: With millions across India awaiting the annual arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, the traditional gateway for the country's rainy season, weather agencies on Monday indicated that the monsoon is now at the doorstep of the Kerala coast, bringing both relief from the scorching summer and warnings of heavy rainfall in the days ahead. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant increase in rainfall activity across the state as conditions become favourable for the onset of monsoon.

The development is being closely watched nationwide, as the monsoon's arrival over Kerala serves as the benchmark for its subsequent advance across the rest of the country. Anticipating intense rain spells, the IMD has issued orange alerts for seven districts on various days this week. Kerala Rains: Heavy Rainfall Alert Across State Till June 2 As Monsoon Set To Advance Further.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram have been placed under orange alert on Wednesday and Thursday, while Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode are under alert on Thursday. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain on high alert.

Weather experts have warned that isolated locations in these districts could receive between 11 and 20 centimetres of rainfall within short periods. Such intense downpours raise the risk of flash floods in urban centres and landslides in hilly regions, prompting disaster management agencies to step up monitoring and preparedness measures. Monsoon 2026 Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Below-Normal Monsoon Rainfall and Above-Normal Heatwaves in June.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for several other districts, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall across large parts of the state. The approaching monsoon is expected to bring rough sea conditions and strong winds along Kerala's coastline. Authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until weather conditions improve.

Even as residents welcome the prospect of relief from weeks of oppressive heat, local bodies across the state have accelerated pre-monsoon preparedness efforts, including cleaning of drains, canals and waterways to minimise flooding risks.

After an unusually harsh summer, the first widespread monsoon showers are expected to transform Kerala's landscape in the coming days, while setting the stage for the seasonal rains that sustain agriculture and water resources across much of India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).