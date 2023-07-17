Mumbai, July 17: Four years after the initial start of construction, one of the most significant foot-over-bridges (FOB) designed across Mumbai's super busy Dr BA Road in Sion is now accessible to pedestrians. On Saturday, 15 July, Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar officially opened the FOB, the first building in the city with escalators for entry and departure, following several delays and cost increases.

In January 2019, the BMC won a contract to build a FOB connecting the Sion Flyover to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital). The project's anticipated cost was roughly INR 3.33 crore, and it was scheduled to be finished in 15 months. However, the extra time brought the contract's price to INR 7.18 crore. The projected daily foot traffic on this 44.04-meter-long, 4.15-meter-wide bridge is reportedly between 7000 and 8000 people. Apple BKC Store Opening in Mumbai: Apple Previews Its 1st Retail Store in India, To Open for Public on This DATE (Watch Videos).

The COVID-19 epidemic, relocation of subterranean utilities, traffic police approval, tree cutting permission, change in approach from tubular truss to plate girder, cost variation, and escalator delivery were some of the reasons given by the civic body official for the delay.

Both pedestrians travelling from GTB Nagar to Sion station and SIES college students travelling from GTB Nagar to Sion station would benefit from this bridge. Additionally, it is anticipated that fewer accidents will occur in the area.

Following the event, Kesarkar declared that the state government has launched several initiatives for the improvement of Mandya, Koliwadi, Mandya's growth, and the empowerment of women. The state administration wants to give Mumbai's residents and elderly citizens better amenities. First Salon Run by Transgender People Opened in Mumbai.

The latter told that to make it easier for Mumbai's older folks to commute, BEST initiative would supply ten buses to transport them to rest areas via bus, an endeavour is being made to bring joy into the lives of older adults in New York. The elderly residents of Mumbai will also be provided with services along the same lines, while the District Planning Board's finances will be used to purchase the best buses for this.

