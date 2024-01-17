Bengaluru, January 17: In a shocking incident on a Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight, a male passenger found himself trapped inside the aircraft’s toilet for nearly 100 minutes due to a malfunctioning door lock. The incident occurred early Tuesday on flight SG-268, which had taken off from Mumbai airport at 2am.

The passenger, whose details have not been disclosed, was stuck in the toilet during the landing, causing him considerable distress. Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares New Rules Regarding Flight Delays, Take a Look.

TOI reported that despite the crew’s attempts to open the door from the outside, the passenger had to endure the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru inside the confined space of the lavatory. This Doctor Saved a Man’s Life Mid-Air on Akasa Air Flight and His Tweet Recounting the Sequence of Events Will Give You Goosebumps!

In an attempt to reassure the trapped passenger, an air hostess wrote a note stating: ‘Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not. Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come.’ The note was slid under the lavatory door.

Upon landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru at 3.42am, engineers immediately boarded the plane and managed to break open the toilet door, ending the passenger’s two-hour ordeal. The passenger, who was reportedly traumatised due to claustrophobia, was promptly given first aid. SpiceJet has yet to comment on the incident."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).