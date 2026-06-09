Srinagar Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies and a High of 24°C

Srinagar residents can anticipate a beautifully clear and pleasant day as the summer unfolds on Tuesday, 09 June 2026. The "Paradise on Earth" is set to experience predominantly sunny skies with minimal atmospheric moisture, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities and daily commutes. The Srinagar weather forecast indicates a comfortable maximum temperature hovering around 24°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of 25°C, making it a perfect June day in the valley. The humidity levels are expected to remain moderate at 48%, complemented by a gentle breeze of 2 km/h, contributing to the overall agreeable climate. This is welcome news for those planning their week, with the clear sky conditions promising an uninterrupted day across the region.

Current Weather in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 24°C Feels Like 25°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 48% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Srinagar — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 12:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 14:00 29°C Mainly clear 0% 3 km/h 16:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 18:00 27°C Mainly clear 0% 4 km/h 20:00 22°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 22:00 18°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 00:00 16°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the day, the Srinagar temperature will gradually climb from the morning's cooler temperatures. By midday, around 12:00 PM, the mercury is expected to reach 28°C, climbing further to a peak of approximately 29°C in the early afternoon between 2 PM and 4 PM. Despite the warmth, the weather remains predominantly clear, with "mainly clear" conditions noted for some hours. Importantly, the chance of rain remains at a negligible 0% throughout the entire day, according to the latest Srinagar weather update. Winds will pick up slightly in the afternoon, reaching around 5 km/h at 12 PM and 4 PM, but will remain a gentle presence, ensuring a calm and serene atmosphere.

As the evening approaches, the Srinagar weather forecast shows a cooling trend. By 6 PM, the temperature will dip to 27°C, and further down to 22°C by 8 PM. The night will bring cooler temperatures, with the Srinagar temperature dropping to 18°C by 10 PM and settling around 16°C by midnight. The clear sky conditions are set to persist through the night, offering excellent visibility and pleasant sleeping conditions for residents. This consistent pattern of clear skies and moderate temperatures without any significant Srinagar rain probability makes this forecast highly favourable for all planned activities and travel within and around the city.

For residents stepping out on this beautiful Tuesday, 09 June 2026, light summer clothing will be most appropriate. Given the clear skies and moderate humidity, staying hydrated is advisable, especially during the afternoon peak temperatures. The gentle wind speeds mean outdoor dining and leisurely walks will be particularly enjoyable. Commutes should be smooth, with no weather-related disruptions anticipated. The Srinagar weather today offers a perfect opportunity to explore the valley's natural beauty or simply enjoy the tranquil environment. As always, checking the latest Srinagar weather update is a good practice, but today's forecast points towards a delightful and uneventful day with pleasant Srinagar temperatures.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).