Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Higher on Fag-End Buying; PSU Banks and Financial Stocks Lead Rally

New Delhi, June 9: Indian equity markets ended higher on Tuesday, supported by late buying in select sectors such as PSU banks, financial services, and automobiles, while improving global risk sentiment also aided investor confidence. The benchmark indices closed in the green, with the Nifty rising 119.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 23,242.10.

The Sensex also gained momentum towards the fag end of the session and ended 394.50 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 73,918.76. Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that a sustained move above 23,300 could pave the way for a recovery towards the 23,450–23,550 region, which remains the next significant resistance zone. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 9, 2026: LIC, GAIL, and Tata Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

“On the downside, the 23,100 region has emerged as an immediate intra-day support zone. However, a decisive break below 23,000 could trigger profit booking and drag the index towards the 22,800–22,700 support region,” an analyst mentioned.

Market sentiment improved after comments from US President Donald Trump indicated that peace talks are underway with Iran, following a halt in hostilities between Iran and Israel. The easing geopolitical tensions boosted global risk appetite, which reflected in domestic markets as well. Stock Market Crash: Sensex Plunges Over 800 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,100 Amid Escalating US-Iran War.

Buying interest was visible across broader markets as well, with the Nifty MidCap index rising 1.35 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index advancing 1.69 per cent. Among the major contributors to the gains, InterGlobe Aviation, Jio Financial Services, and Eicher Motors emerged as the top performers within the Nifty pack, driving index gains during the session. Sectorally, PSU banking stocks led the rally, with the Nifty PSU Bank index surging over 3 per cent.

The Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Financial Services indices also ended the session with healthy gains, supported by buying interest in rate-sensitive and cyclical sectors.

However, not all sectors participated in the uptrend. The Nifty IT and Nifty Media indices witnessed declines and emerged as the top laggards for the day. Experts said that the session remained positive, with late buying lifting benchmarks to a higher close despite mixed sectoral performance.

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