Mumbai, July 31: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on Friday began the trading with a rise, but within minutes slipped in the red weighed by a selloff in banking and financial counters. However, in an hour and half of trading, the fluctuation tends to continue with Sensex slipped by 40.39 points or 0.11 per cent at 37,695.68. On the other side, Nifty followed Sensex. At 10:40 its was trading at 2.45 point or 0.022 per cent lower at 11,099.70.

Among the top gainers in the early trade include HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI) and Tech Mahindra. Also, Grasim, Cipla, Britannia, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Coal India and NTPC have emerged as gainers as the trading proceeds in the day. Sensex Opens 210 Points Higher at 38,281.86, Nifty Begins Trading at 11,257.75 With a Gain of 54 Points.

The biggest shock for the traders was the decline in share prices of Reliance Industries, which fell by 38 points to 1.83 per cent at 10 20 am. Currently, the RIL share price stands at 2,129. Among the other losers in the initial hour of trading include HDFC, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, IOC, and Tata Steel.

Meanwhile, the value of Indian Rupee opened up at 74.74 against the USD as compared to Thursday's close of 74.85. As per reports, a total of 576 companies including SBI, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil Corporation, among others, will announce their June quarter earnings today.

