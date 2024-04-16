Hyderabad, April 16: A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar town of Telangana’s Nirmal district died of suicide on Tuesday. B. Arvind (17) allegedly hanged himself in the hostel on the campus of RGUKT, also known as IIIT Basar. Police shifted the body to Government Hospital at Nirmal town for autopsy and took up investigation.

Hailing from Siddipet district, he was a student of Pre-University Course (PUC) second year. He took the extreme step just two days before the commencement of exams. IIIT Basar has reported several student suicides in recent years. In February, a 17-year-old female student ended her life in the hostel as she was unable to digest the death of a relative. Kerala Shocker: 20-Year-Old Student Found Dead in College Hostel’s Bathroom in Wayanad, Was Continuously Assaulted by Peers for 29 Hours, Says Report

At least six students at IIIT Basar died of suicide during 2023. In November, a 19-year-old engineering student killed himself on the campus. He was depressed after the death of his mother. On August 8, a 17-year-old, a student of first year PUC, was found hanging in the hostel room on the varsity’s campus. The student is suspected to have ended life after he reportedly grew homesick. Hailing from Sangareddy district, he had joined the institute a week ago and he was reportedly feeling lonely. Hyderabad Shocker: Unable To Bear Boyfriend’s Suicide, Girl Ends Life in Nanakramguda

On June 15, a girl student died under suspicious circumstances. A first year PUC student fell down from the fourth floor of the hostel building on the campus. On June 13, a girl student of PUC first year, was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity’s campus. She resorted to the extreme step after writing the physics exam. The student hailing from Sangareddy district was reportedly under mental stress. The university had reported two suicides during 2022.