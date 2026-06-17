Student Suicide in Coimbatore: NEET Aspirant Consumes Poison, Dies Days Before Re-NEET Exam 2026

A 19-year-old medical aspirant died in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore after allegedly attempting suicide days before the scheduled NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, police said. The deceased, identified as Anu Keerthana, had reportedly appeared for the medical entrance examination again this year after being allotted a course she did not want following the 2025 admission cycle.

The incident comes amid continued uncertainty surrounding NEET-UG 2026 after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the original examination over allegations of a paper leak and announced a retest scheduled for June 21. ‘I Love You, Mummy, Papa’: Class 12 Topper Dies by Suicide in Dehradun, Leaves Emotional Note for Parents.

NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu

According to preliminary information, Anu Keerthana had taken the NEET examination in 2025 but reportedly secured marks that made her eligible for a dental seat rather than a medical course of her choice. She is said to have spent the past year preparing for another attempt and had appeared for the 2026 examination before it was cancelled. Police said further investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is underway. Her body has been sent for autopsy.

Family, Local Leaders Cite Exam-Related Stress

A local CPI-M leader claimed that the student had been under stress ahead of the retest. "She wrote NEET in 2025 but her marks eligibility equated only to get Dental seat. Now she had prepared and wrote the exam which was cancelled and she was preparing for the retest. She had texted her uncle that she is in a situation where she is unable to get the expected mark," said Padmanabhan, CPI-M District Secretary. Officials have not yet commented on the exact circumstances that may have contributed to her distress. Student Suicide in Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Hangs Self in Sikar Days Before Re-NEET 2026.

NEET Retest Scheduled for June 21

The incident has renewed attention on the pressures faced by students preparing for competitive examinations.

Lakhs of candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) examination held on May 3 for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. However, the examination was later cancelled following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities. The affected candidates are now scheduled to appear for a retest on June 21.

The alleged NEET paper leak case remains under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has arrested several individuals in connection with the case and continues to examine allegations related to the conduct of the examination.

The cancellation of the test and the subsequent retest announcement have triggered concerns among students and parents about uncertainty surrounding admissions and examination schedules.

The death has once again highlighted concerns about academic pressure and mental health among students preparing for highly competitive entrance examinations. Authorities have urged students and families facing emotional distress to seek timely support and professional assistance while investigations into the incident continue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).