Vijayawada, February 7: In a shocking incident, two Dalit girls, who were studying in Class 10 at a government-run hostel for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Hyderabad, allegedly died by suicide on February 3 after being reprimanded by a teacher for allegedly misbehaving with junior students.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the girls left behind a suicide note in which they claimed that they were falsely accused of being involved in an altercation with some students of lower classes. They said that nobody believed them, and they were unable to cope with the humiliation and stress. They also requested that their funeral be performed together. Telangana: Second-year Agriculture Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room in Hanumakonda, Investigation Underway (See Pics).

Student Suicide in Hyderabad

The suicide note read, "Nobody believes us. We are being framed for something we did not do. We are unable to cope with it and so we are dying by suicide. Perform our funeral together.” The girls also expressed their gratitude to their hostel warden, Shailaja, who they said was the only person who trusted them and tried to console them.

What Led Girls to Take Extreme Steps?

The district education officer, Narayan Reddy, said that the incident was triggered by a minor complaint by some students of junior classes against the two girls. He said that the teacher who scolded them did not intend to hurt them but only wanted to discipline them. He said that the warden came and counselled them, but it seems that the girls were deeply disturbed by the incident. Suicide Caught on Camera in Telangana: Female B.Tech Student Jumps From Fifth Floor of Building in Sangareddy, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and are investigating the matter. They have also collected CCTV footage from the hostel premises to ascertain the sequence of events. The hostel authorities have been suspended pending inquiry.

The incident has sparked outrage among the Dalit community and civil society groups, who have demanded justice for the girls and action against the teacher and the hostel authorities. They have also raised questions about the safety and welfare of the students belonging to the SCs and other marginalised sections in the government-run hostels.

