Mumbai, June 28: The daughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Suchetana Bhattacharya, has made the decision to have a sex change procedure and alter her gender to "Suchetan." She has sought legal counsel and contacted psychiatric professionals to obtain the required credentials for the surgery.

Recently attending an LGBTQ programme, Suchetana claimed that she identified as a male and would like to be one physically. Suchetana Bhattacharya, Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s Daughter, To Undergo Sex-Change Surgery; Declares Herself ‘Transman’.

Suchetan says that he expects maturity from society, as he has identified himself as a trans man since a very young age and is now seeking legal guidance and talking with psychiatrists to move through with the process.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Suchetan's Decision

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has finally opened up on Suchetn's decision. The latter said that it is a personal matter, and he does not want any controversy around the same.

Meanwhile, Suchetan told the Times of India that he have always identified as a male since his Montessori days. The realisation, he said, grew stronger with time.

It's not important who my parents are. I shall choose my own path in life because I am 41 years old. In order to address this, I have already begun legal and medical processes, Suchetan stated.

As his father has known about it since her early years, Suchetan expects that he would back this choice. This is the choice I have made. I shall contend. I am brave enough, he told India Today, urging the media not to misrepresent this news.

From 2000 to 2011, his father Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was West Bengal's seventh chief minister. He has reportedly been unwell for some time. Sex-Change Surgery in Lucknow: KGMU Transforms 15-Year-Old 'Girl' Into 'Boy' by Performing Two Procedures To Realign Patient’s Genitals.

In the meanwhile, Suchetan's statement sparked a number of transphobic remarks on social media, many of which attributed his choice to the political philosophy of his family.

