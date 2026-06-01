Sultanpur Shocker: Viral Video Shows Assault on 6-Year-Old Daughter in Uttar Pradesh; Father Arrested

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district has been arrested after a video allegedly showing him assaulting his six-year-old daughter and forcing her into a roadside drain surfaced on social media. The incident triggered public outrage online and prompted swift action from local police, who took the accused into custody shortly after the footage began circulating, as reported by TOI.

Police said the accused is around 50 years old and has been booked following the emergence of the video, which captured the alleged abuse in a public area. Authorities have also initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the welfare of the child. Firozabad Horror: Man Repeatedly Slams Toddler To Ground, Kills Him As He Saw Him As Barrier to Relationship With Mother (Disturbing Video).

Video of Assault on 6-Year-Old Daughter Goes Viral

#UttarPradesh #Sultanpur Horror: A heartless father tried to drown his young daughter in a drain. The girl cried desperately, but the monster didn't stop. He had previously tried to kill his own mother & is being called a psycho. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yMQF6OpmXL — Siraj Noorani (@khojepatrakaar) June 1, 2026

Viral Video Sparks Police Action

According to police, the incident came to light after a video was widely shared on social media platforms. The footage allegedly shows the man physically assaulting his daughter before forcing her into a roadside drain.

After reviewing the video, local police identified the accused and moved quickly to arrest him. Officials said the matter is being investigated and appropriate legal action is being taken. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lovers Die by Suicide by Hanging Themselves on Eve of Girl’s Marriage in Shahjahanpur.

Child Safety Concerns Raised

The case has renewed concerns about child abuse and the need for timely intervention in cases involving violence against minors. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the child's condition, but officials said steps are being taken to ensure her safety and well-being during the investigation. Police are also examining whether there were previous incidents of abuse and if additional charges may be warranted based on the findings of the inquiry.

Officials said statements are being collected and evidence related to the case is being reviewed. The viral video is expected to play a key role in the investigation. The incident has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many users calling for strict action against the accused. Police have assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly in accordance with the law.

Growing Focus on Crimes Against Children

The case comes amid continued efforts by law enforcement agencies in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen action in crimes involving women and children. Police officials have repeatedly emphasized faster investigations and stronger prosecution in such cases. Authorities said further details will be released as the investigation progresses and legal proceedings move forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).