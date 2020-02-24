Sunanda Pushkar Case: Shashi Tharoor Wants Twitter Account, Tweets of His Late Wife 'Preserved', Court Seeks Reply From Delhi Police

File image of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 24: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused in the alleged murder of his wife and actress Sunanda Pushkar, appealed a Delhi court on Monday to direct Twitter India to "preserve" her microblogging account. Acting on Tharoor's plea, the bench asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on his plea. The matter was posted for hearing on March 20. Delhi Court Allows Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor to Travel Abroad Between February and May 2020.

Tharoor's counsel asked the bench to communicate to Twitter, asking it to not only preserve the account of Sunanda but also her tweets and replies. The plea came days after the court had rejected the counsel's request to put certain tweets Tharoor's late wife before the bench.

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court seeks Delhi Police's reply on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's application seeking to preserve deceased Sunanda Pushkar's Twitter account and tweets through communication to Twitter. The next date of hearing is March 20. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/3EyJIB4Wsn — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

On January 31, the single judge-bench of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had rejected Tharoor's request to place before record certain tweets of Sunanda which showed her optimistic approach towards their relationship. The former Union Minister had accused the Delhi Police of selectively choosing certain tweets which portrays their relations as strained.

The court told Tharoor that it is not needed at this stage of the investigation to produce the set of tweets which he intends to. He would, however, be later given a chance to put on record the tweets which he intends to place before the investigators as well as the court.

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances on January 17, 2014 at a suite in the luxury hotel Leela in New Delhi. The couple had shifted to the suite as their official bungalow was undergoing renovation.

Tharoor, the sole accused in the death of Sunanda, faces charges under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. He was granted a pre-arrest bail, which was later converted into a regular bail.