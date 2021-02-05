New Delhi, February 5: Delhi Police are going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the 'support farmers' protest doc was made and uploaded on the social media platform. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc, according to an ANI update.

Greta shared a Google Doc toolkit on Twitter for the farmer protests in India, which she later deleted. According to reports, the toolkit included a document on details of January 26 protests and online and street protests by farmers. Greta Thunberg Tweets Updated Version of Google Doc ‘Toolkit To Support Farmer Protests’ in India After Backlash.

Here's what Delhi Police will be doing:

Delhi Police are going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on social media platform. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc: Police sources — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

According to reports, the toolkit which Greta uploaded included a document on details of January 26 protests, schedule of online and street protests, details about the internet ban and background of the farmers' protest.

The toolkit document uploaded by Greta detailed how and where the protests should be done outside Indian missions abroad, media houses, government buildings and even Adani-Ambani offices.

