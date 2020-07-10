New Delhi, July 10: Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Friday issued notice to Centre, Kerala and 12 other states in a petition seeking a direction to declare the practice of using barbaric means, explosives etc to ward off wild animals as unconstitutional, illegal and violative of Articles 14, and 21 of the Constitution.

Advocate Shubham Awasthi had filed the petition in the Supreme Court which states that using snares and other barbaric means are illegal and unconstitutional. He also saught assurance of guidelines for the creation of SOP to track such incidents. Kerala Elephant Deaths: Days Before Pregnant Elephant's Death in Palakkad, Similar Tusker Death Was Reported From Kollam.

ANI Tweet:

SC notice to Union of India, Kerala & 12 other state govts after hearing a petition, seeking a direction to declare the practice of using barbaric means, explosives etc to ward off wild animals as unconstitutional, illegal and violative of Articles 14, and 21 of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/R7Cj8df9B8 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

The petition challenging the violent or excessive means against wild animals was filed after the death of a pregnant elephant fed with firecrackers. In the tragic incident, the pregnant elephant died after being fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives.

It was reported that this was not an isolated incident as another elephant had died due to similar circumstances. The petition also noted that there is an acute shortage of forest forces in many states. Various states need to step up with recruitment and monitoring measures to see the fullest implementation of the Wildlife Protection Act, the plea said.

