Supreme Court Upholds Constitutional Validity of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2018

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 10: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018. The amendments rule out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order, and requirement of a preliminary enquiry before framing charges under the Act.

A bench comprised of justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and Justice Ravindra Bhat pronounced its judgment, upholding the validity of 2018 amendments to The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 that had nullified the directions in the Supreme Court's verdict last year on March 20, diluting the provisions of arrest under the law.

The legislation was passed by Parliament in August 2018. Section 18A was inserted to nullify conduct of a preliminary enquiry before registration of an FIR, or to seek approval of any authority prior to arrest of an accused, and to restore the provisions of Section 18 of the Act.

In 2018, taking note of the rampant misuse of the stringent SC/ST Act against government servants and private individuals, the Supreme Court ruled that there would be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The apex court's ruling trigerred widespread violent protests in which several persons lost their lives and many were injured. Parliament on August 9 last year had passed the bill to overturn the apex court March 20, 2018 judgement.