Surat, November 28: In a shocking instance of sexual assault with a minor, a man reportedly mistook a five-year-old boy for a girl child and sexually assaulted him on Saturday night, November 25, in Gujarat's Pandesara region in Surat. After reviewing the footage from fifty CCTVs, police took the 20-year-old suspect into custody on Monday.

At around 7:00 pm on Saturday, the accused allegedly offered the victim a samosa, and the child accepted, according to the police. The accused then brought him to Sonal Industries, close to his Pandesara house, where he sodomised the minor. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sodomizing Five-Year-Old in Ballia After Luring Him With Biscuits.

Because of his long hair, the accused believed the youngster to be a girl at the time of the kidnapping. However, he discovered the infant was a male upon arriving at the scene of the crime. Even so, he sexually assaulted him and left him sobbing outside his house.

The youngster told his father about the abduction and the sexual assault on Sunday, and his father drove him to the civil hospital. When hospital employees smelled criminality, they called the police. The culprit was apprehended by Pandesara police on Monday after they quickly took action. Mumbai: Man Gets Life For Sodomizing Infant Nephew, Other Gets Sentence For Raping 2-Year-Old.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Vijaysinh Gurjar stated, "When the youngster refused to submit to the attack, the accused allegedly thrashed him." Despite being admitted to the hospital, the victim's health remains stable. The accused is a native of the Baleswar district of Odisha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2023 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).