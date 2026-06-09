Surat Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Mostly Clear Skies with a High Temperature of 34°C

Residents of Surat, Gujarat, can anticipate a mostly clear day with moderate temperatures on Tuesday, June 09, 2026. The day is set to begin under clear skies, with the Surat weather forecast predicting a daytime high of 34°C. While the actual temperature will feel slightly warmer, reaching up to 38°C due to prevailing humidity levels at 58%, the overall conditions lean towards a relatively calm weather pattern.

Current Weather in Surat, Gujarat — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 38°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 58% Wind Speed 14 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Surat — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 34°C Clear sky 20% 14 km/h 12:00 36°C Mainly clear 9% 18 km/h 14:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 19 km/h 16:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 21 km/h 18:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 21 km/h 20:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 22 km/h 22:00 30°C Mainly clear 0% 22 km/h 00:00 30°C Partly cloudy 0% 20 km/h

Surat, Gujarat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning will see a gentle breeze, with wind speeds around 14 km/h. As the day progresses towards noon, the temperature is expected to climb slightly, potentially reaching 36°C around 12:00 PM, accompanied by winds picking up to approximately 18 km/h. Despite a slight chance of rain hovering around 9-20% in the early hours, the afternoon is projected to remain predominantly dry, with clear skies dominating the weather in Surat. By 2:00 PM, the temperature will hover around 35°C, with wind speeds increasing to around 19 km/h. The chance of precipitation drops to zero for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

As the day cools down, the Surat temperature is expected to decrease gradually. By 6:00 PM, the mercury will be around 31°C, with winds maintaining a steady pace of about 21 km/h. This trend will continue into the evening hours, with temperatures settling at 31°C at 8:00 PM and dropping to a mild 30°C by 10:00 PM. The overnight forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions setting in after midnight, with the temperature remaining around 30°C and wind speeds at approximately 20 km/h. The Surat weather update suggests a generally pleasant transition from day to night.

For those planning their day, the Surat weather today calls for light and breathable clothing suitable for warm conditions. Carrying a light scarf or umbrella might still be prudent in the early morning given the slight rain chance, though it is expected to clear. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the peak afternoon hours when the 'feels like' temperature is higher. Commuters can expect relatively clear roads with moderate wind, though it's always advisable to check traffic updates closer to your travel time. The humidity, while not excessively high, can contribute to a muggy feeling, so comfortable attire will enhance the overall experience of navigating Surat.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).