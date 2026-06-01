Surat Weather Today: Clear Skies Turn to Thunderstorms on June 1, 2026

Surat, Gujarat, is set to experience a warm commencement to June, with the forecast for Monday, 01 June 2026, indicating clear skies for most of the day before potential evening thunderstorms. Residents can expect a high temperature of 35°C, though the 'feels like' temperature could reach up to 38°C due to ambient conditions. The humidity level is predicted to be around 50%, with a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h, offering a slight respite from the heat.

Current Weather in Surat, Gujarat — Monday, 01 June 2026 Temperature 35°C Feels Like 38°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 50% Wind Speed 16 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Surat — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 16:00 35°C Clear sky 1% 15 km/h 18:00 32°C Thunderstorm 0% 17 km/h 20:00 31°C Thunderstorm 0% 16 km/h 22:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 17 km/h 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 17 km/h 02:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 14 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 12 km/h 06:00 29°C Thunderstorm 4% 11 km/h

Surat, Gujarat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day progresses into the evening, the weather dynamics are expected to shift. While the early afternoon from 4 PM onwards will see conditions remaining clear with temperatures around 35°C and minimal rain chances, the outlook changes by 6 PM. Local reports suggest a possibility of thunderstorms developing, although the forecast indicates a low probability of rain during these periods. Temperatures will gradually decrease from the afternoon high, settling around 30-32°C in the evening and continuing to hover around 29-30°C through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The hourly forecast indicates that the clear skies of the afternoon will give way to developing thunderstorm conditions from around 18:00 onwards. While the probability of actual rainfall during these thunderstorm periods is low according to the forecast (around 0-4%), the presence of thunder and lightning still warrants caution. Wind speeds are expected to remain in a similar range, between 11-17 km/h throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

Residents venturing out on this Monday should prepare for a warm day, particularly in the afternoon. Light, breathable clothing is advisable. As the evening approaches and the possibility of thunderstorms arises, it would be prudent to stay updated on the Surat weather. While significant rainfall isn't strongly indicated, the shift in conditions could still affect outdoor plans. Commuters should be aware of the changing weather and potential for sudden atmospheric shifts.

This Surat weather update for June 1st marks a transition from the clear, warm conditions of the day to a more unsettled evening. The Surat temperature is expected to remain on the higher side for the initial part of the day. Travellers and those with outdoor activities scheduled for the evening should monitor the Surat weather forecast closely. Overall, the Surat weather update suggests a day that starts typically warm for this time of year, with a note of caution for potential evening atmospheric disturbances.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).