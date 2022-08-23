West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Swarnendu Das, a young & acclaimed journalist from Kolkata. The talented journalist who lost his battle of life to cancer on August 23, left behind his wife and a 4-year-old daughter. 'The world of journalism lost a very sharp mind today', said Mamata Banerjee.

Check tweet:

 

