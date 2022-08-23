West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Swarnendu Das, a young & acclaimed journalist from Kolkata. The talented journalist who lost his battle of life to cancer on August 23, left behind his wife and a 4-year-old daughter. 'The world of journalism lost a very sharp mind today', said Mamata Banerjee.

Check tweet:

Heart broken to hear about the demise of Swarnendu Das, a young journalist from Kolkata. The world of journalism lost a very sharp mind today. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 23, 2022

Heartbreaking to hear our young colleague Swarnendu Das leave for the heavenly abode, losing his battle to cancer. He leaves behind his wife & 4-year-old daughter. RIP Swarnendu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l8wR23aw0T — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) August 23, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).