Etah, January 30: Christen Liebert, a Swedish woman, met Pawan Kumar, an Indian engineer, on Facebook in 2012 and fell in love. More than a decade later, she flew down from Sweden two days ago, and got married to Pawan in true Indian style, according to Hindu customs. UP Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Smashes Aunt’s Head with Hammer for Refusing to Give Money and Car Keys to Take His Girlfriend On Ladakh Trip.

The wedding took place in a local school and hundreds gathered to witness the event. Christen was dressed in a red bridal attire while Pawan wore a suit. The two exchanged garlands and sat through the wedding rituals.

Pawan Kumar, who completed his B. Tech from Dehradun, works as an engineer at a firm. He said that his family did not have any objection to the marriage. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Opens Fire at Girl for Talking on Phone to Other Man, Then Kills Self in Meerut.

"We have been friends for so long and we were also sure of our commitment to the relationship," he said. The groom's father Geetam Singh said that their happiness lies in the happiness of the children. "We totally agree with our son's decision to marry Christen," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).