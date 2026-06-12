S*x Racket Busted in Delhi: Police Rescue Four Women During Anti-Trafficking Raid in Paharganj

The Delhi Police busted an alleged s*x racket operating in central Delhi's Paharganj area, rescue officials confirmed on Friday. The operation resulted in the rescue of four women and the arrest of a 29-year-old man. Acting on credible intelligence regarding illegal activities inside a commercial building, a specialized team conducted a targeted raid in the bustling neighborhood. According to senior police officials, the arrested individual was managing the daily operations of the network and trafficking women under false pretenses. S*x Racket Busted in Pune: Prostitution Racket Operating Under Guise of Spa in Wakad, Owner and Manager Arrested.

The four rescued women have been safely placed in a protective shelter. Investigators are currently conducting medical examinations and counseling sessions to assist with their rehabilitation. S*x Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: Prostitution Ring Operating from Spa Exposed; 7 Women, Including 4 Thai Nationals, Rescued.

Initial reports suggest that the network targeted vulnerable women from various states, promising them stable employment opportunities in the national capital before forcing them into commercial sex work. A formal case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and authorities are expanding the probe to identify additional accomplices or larger trafficking links active across central Delhi.

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