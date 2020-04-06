Tablighi Jamaat Event: Two More People, Who Returned from Congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, Test Coronavirus Positive in Punjab

Coronavirus screening in Pakistan. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Chandigarh, April 6: Two more members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who returned from the congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz in March, were tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking their total number to eight.

Both have been reported in Fatehgarh Sahib, Special Chief Secretary K.B.S. Sidhu informed in a tweet. The contact tracing of both is being done.

Sidhu said 40 tests of Tablighi Jamaatis in Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district tested negative. Tablighi Jamaat Event Linked to 1,023 COVID-19 Cases Across 17 States, Says Health Ministry.

Punjab on Sunday reported two coronavirus deaths, both elderly women, taking the death toll to seven.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 73. A spokesperson for the state government said samples of 350 Tablighi Jamaat members were collected.