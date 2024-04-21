Hyderabad, April 21: A shocking incident of infidelity and theft has come to light from Telangana's Hyderabad, where a man ended up becoming a thief after taking the responsibility of maintaining his and his paramour's family. The accused became a thief after realising it was difficult to maintain both families. The accused has been identified as P Maria Das.

The alleged incident came to light after the Rachakonda police arrested Das, his paramour K Laxmi, and two others identified as P Shanthaiah and B Rajesh on Saturday, April 20. According to a report in the Times of India, Das married Pulamma 16 years ago. The couple are blessed with two children. Hyderabad Shocker: Food Delivery Man Befriends Girl After She Places Order, Allegedly Rapes Her at Hotel Room; Arrested.

Police officials said that Das began his live-in relationship with Laxmi, who already has three sons from her late husband. An officer said that Das assured Laxmi that he would care for her family. However, when he realized it was tough to maintain both families, Das resorted to theft and chain snatchings. He formed a gang with Laxmi and two other accused.

Cops said that Das and his gang members committed most of their offences in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District. Explaining their modus operandi, officials said the gang used to target women who were sleeping outside their houses in villages. "They used to steal chains and other valuables," the officer said. Hyderabad Shocker: Interfaith Couple Harassed by Mob in Charminar Region, Four Arrested After Video Surfaces.

The gang has committed offences in 15 cases so far. After their arrest, the police also seized Rs 28 lakh worth of gold ornaments and two kg of silver from their possession.

