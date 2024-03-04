Chennai, March 4: A court in Chennai sentenced accused Abdul Khader to life in prison after the nine-year-old girl spoke in court, bringing the case to a close and revealing in graphic detail how her father killed both her mother and grandfather. When the girl showed up for the trial's last day in Chennai's Mahila court, everyone in attendance gasped. She described how she had watched helplessly as her father had hit her grandpa Musafar and mother Ghouse Unisa with pressure cookers and beer bottles.

After being divorced from 53-year-old Khader, Unisa had been living with her father and daughter in her residence in Tamil Nadu’s Royapettah region when the deaths were first reported on May 8, 2021. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Testifies Against 'Father' for Murder of Transgender Mother.

Following Unisa's first husband's divorce, the couple got married. Soon after, they had a daughter, but according to the case diary, the couple went through a difficult time, and Unisa was compelled to move out to stop their regular arguments. Following Unisa's separation from her husband, her daughter from the previous marriage also moved in. Unisa barred Khader from seeing their child because he would argue with his wife when he visited the house.

On the day of the crime, Khader broke into the house and attacked Unisa and Musafar while Unisa's older daughter was at work. He slapped his little daughter against a wall as she attempted to step in. After hearing the girl's cries, the landlord, Layak Alikhan, claimed to have witnessed Khader hitting Unisa and went to check on the family. After informing the victim's older daughter and his son, Alikhan had Khader detained by the police right away. Khader was seen entering the crime site on CCTV footage, but the prosecution was unable to locate any proof that he had left. 'Children Would Be Scared Just To Enter It': Kerala High Court Says Witness Box for POCSO Case Victims Worse Than a Kennel.

The girl's exceptional recall despite the pain of losing her mother and grandfather was noted by Judge TH Mohammed Farooq, who rejected the defence attorney's claim that the youngster had been "tutored". The court convicted Khader guilty of two counts of murder under Section 302 of the IPC based on the testimony of the witnesses and the forensic evidence.

