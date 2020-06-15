Tamil Nadu Announces 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram And Tiruvallur Districts Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Chennai, June 15: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced 'maximized restricted lockdown' in four districts, including Chennai, from June 19 to June 30. The decision has been taken in view of rising novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state. Coronavirus Infection at Peak in Tamil Nadu, Numbers to Go Down in Coming Days, Say Medical Experts.

The lockdown was announced in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits. The major decision was taken after the cabinet meeting. Track the Spread of Coronavirus in India: Live Map

ANI Tweet:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announces 'maximized restricted lockdown' from 19th to 30th June in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits. pic.twitter.com/ZkXN5Llf7Z — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

“Considering the spread of the virus and based on the recommendation of medical and health experts, an intense lockdown will be in force from 00.00 hours of June 19 and midnight of June 30,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

However, certain relaxations have been given. Shops that sell essential items and filling stations will be open from 6 am to 2 pm. The complete lockdown was enforced following a suggestion by the expert committee of doctors.

According to Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported 44,661 COVID-19 cases. of these, 19,679 are active, while 24,547 have recovered or cured. Till now, 435 individuals have also died due to the infection.

