Tamil Nadu Budget 2020: Government Allocates Rs 8876.57 Crore for Police Department

Chennai, February 14: The Tamil Nadu government has allocated a total amount of Rs 8876.57 Crores for the police department in the budget for this financial year."

A total amount of Rs 8876.57 Crores has been allocated for the police department, including Rs 431 Crores for the construction of buildings," said O Panneerselvam, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister, while presenting the Budget at the state assembly.

"Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 12.21 Crores for the establishment of a world-class new museum at Keeladi," he said. The budget being presented by the AIADMK government is its last full-year budget before the 2021 Assembly elections