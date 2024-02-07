Udhagamandalam, February 7: At least five labourers, all of them women, came under the rubble in the construction site they were working after an adjacent residential building collapsed on Wednesday and officials said they feared casualties. While workers were engaged in construction related tasks including removal of sand for building a house at Lovedale near here, the nearby building collapsed and at least five labourers were buried in the debris. Tamil Nadu Building Collapse: Six Workers Die After Portion of Building Collapses Near Ooty (Watch Video).

Construction Workers Buried Under Rubble

#WATCH | Six construction workers died on the spot while undergoing house construction work at Lovedale, near Ooty in Tamil Nadu "Two workers with serious injuries taken to Ooty Government Hospital, one worker missing under the debris, rescue operations underway, say Police. pic.twitter.com/NkrUFxw0TU — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Immediately, Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel were alerted by public and Fire personnel rescued five of them, who were rushed to a hospital officials said adding they feared casualties.