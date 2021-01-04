Chennai, January 4: A 19-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu killed her cousin in self-defence after he had allegedly tried to rape her. The incident took place in Allimedu village in Sholavaram suburb near Chennai. According to reports, the girl’s cousin allegedly tried to sexually assault her at knifepoint. The girl surrendered before police in Sholavaram. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl in Coimbatore.

The incident took place on Sunday. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the girl was living in her maternal aunt’s house due to misunderstanding with her parents. The deceased was the son of the girl’s aunt. He was married and had two children. The deceased was living away from his family and even had pending criminal cases. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 74-Year-Old Left 'to Die' in Freezer Box by Family, Rescued Alive After 24 Hours.

The couple got separated a few months ago. According to the report, when the girl’s cousin waylaid her by showing a knife, she got a hold of the knife and stabbed him. Police have launched an investigation into the case. The girl is reportedly in trauma. No arrest have been made in the case so far.

