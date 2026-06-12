Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Sri Mookambika Temple in Karnataka, Offers 1.6-Kg Silver Sword to Deity (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay visited the revered Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur, Karnataka, on Friday. During his brief pilgrimage to the shrine located in the Udupi district, the actor-turned-politician offered special prayers and presented a silver sword weighing 1.6 kilograms to the presiding deity. Upon his arrival in the temple town, CM Vijay was accorded a traditional Poornakumbha Swagatha (warm ritualistic reception) by the temple administration board trustees and priests.

During his 25-minute visit inside the inner sanctum, Vijay offered the silver sword alongside a traditional silk saree and flowers. He witnessed the Mangalarati and received the temple prasada. According to temple committee president Babu Shetty, the Chief Minister did not make any special political or personal vows during the rituals. The newly presented silver sword will be preserved in the temple's valuable treasury of historical offerings. The visit marks a continuation of a decades-long spiritual bond between Tamil Nadu’s top political leaders and the Kollur shrine. Vijay is the third sitting Chief Minister from Tamil Nadu to offer prayers at the temple. Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Launches 'Singappen Special Force' to Bolster Women's Safety.

The tradition dates back to 1977, when former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran (MGR), an ardent devotee, donated a golden sword weighing approximately one kilogram. This historic artifact remains one of the temple's most prized possessions. CM Vijay reportedly viewed MGR's golden sword during his visit on Friday.

Over the years, other prominent figures from the state have maintained this religious connection. Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was a frequent visitor who famously performed the complex Chandika Yaga rituals at the shrine during a crucial juncture in her political career. Additionally, the wife of former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, as well as legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja—who donated diamond ornaments and a studded crown—have previously paid obeisance at the temple.

Vijay’s spiritual journey has sparked widespread discussion in South Indian political circles. Observers have drawn swift parallels between his pilgrimage and those undertaken by legendary leaders before him during their respective tenures in power. Since assuming office following a successful electoral debut, Vijay has largely focused on governance, making this high-profile temple visit notable. Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Reaches New Delhi for NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting.

Vijay Visits Karnataka Temple, Presents 1.6-Kg Silver Sword to Deity

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay presented a 1.6-kg silver sword to Goddess Mookambika during his visit to the famed Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka. Vijay also offered special prayers at the shrine. #TVKVijay #Vijay #MookambikaTemple #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/1kXcn0ft7C — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) June 12, 2026

The visit required tight security arrangements managed by the Karnataka police in and around the temple premises. Thousands of fans and devotees lined the roads outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the leader. To facilitate security protocol, regular devotees were temporarily restricted from entering the shrine during the Chief Minister's 20-minute darshan.

Earlier in the day, Vijay arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport via a special flight from New Delhi, where he was formally received by Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U. T. Khader. Following his temple visit, the Chief Minister drove himself back to the guest house and later returned to the Mangaluru airport to depart.

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