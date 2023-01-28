Mumbai, January 28: In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a doctor allegedly burnt down his car after having a fight with his girlfriend. The incident took place on Thursday night when the 28-year-old doctor in Kancheepuram set his Mercedes Benz, which was worth nearly 40 lakh on fire, after having a tiff with his girlfriend .

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light when villagers panicked on seeing the car on fire and alerted the cops. The doctor has been identified as Kavin, a resident of Dharmapuri. Police officials said that doctor Kavin completed his MBBS last year from a private medical college in Kancheepuram. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 23-Year-Old Techie Kills Self in Chennai Citing Harassment by Loan App Sharks.

Post this, he started working with a private hospital in the same area. An official said that Kavin was in a relationship with a woman, who was also a student of the same college. The two were in a relationship for more than two years. The officer said that Kavin and his girlfriend went for a drive in and around Kancheepuram.

After the drive, Kavin pulled the car near a pond in Rajakulam village. A quarrel broke out between him and his girlfriend while they were talking. An eyewitness said that after the fight, Kavin took an empty bottle and filled it with fuel from the car. Following this, he poured the fuel on the vehicle and set it on fire even while his girlfriend tried to prevent him from doing so. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Strangles Daughter to Death Over Love Affair With Man From Different Caste in Tirunelveli, Arrested.

Immediately after Kavin set the car on fire, people who were passing by informed fire brigade officials, who reached the spot and doused the fire after battling the same for an hour. However, the car was completely burnt by then. After the incident came to light, the Kancheepuram police filed a case against Kavin after he was let off on a bail.

