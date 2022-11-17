Coimbatore, November 17: A staff member of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) got injured when a wild elephant attacked her by knocking her down at the CRPF training college near here on Thursday, said police.

Radhika Mohan, a personal assistant to a CRPF IG, was on a walk on the campus this morning when the attack took place, said the police. She sustained head injuries from the fall and was taken to hospital, they said. Video: Elephant Goes on Rampage, Attacks People and Damages Bikes in Kerala’s Malappuram.

On being informed, forest personnel arrived and drove the elephant back into the forest, they added.