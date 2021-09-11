Chennai, September 11: A 10-year-old girl died and several others were hospitalised after consuming chicken tandoori biryani at an eatery in Arni in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday night. Following the incident, police detained the owner of Seven Star Biryani Hotel, Kader Pasha, and some others who cooked the biryani. The cops also recovered 15kg of stale and contaminated chicken from the restaurant, which has now been sealed. Biryani Ad With Hindu Saint's Image by 'Niyaaz Hotel' Sparks Outrage in Karnataka.

More than 20 people complained of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming chicken tandoori biryani from the eatery, according to a report of Times of India. They were admitted to Arni Government General Hospital for treatment. A family of four, including a 10-year-old girl, was also among those who consumed the biryani at the hotel. They too were hospitalised after experiencing similar health complications. Greater Noida Murder Case: Police Arrest Three For Killing Restaurant Owner, Deny Involvement of Swiggy Delivery Agent.

Unfortunately, the girl, identified as Lokshana, died while undergoing treatment. Following the incident, food safety officials and police personnel visited the restaurant. According to the officials, the biryani was prepared with stale and contaminated chicken. They took samples from the eatery and sealed it. Those who cooked the meal and the owner of the restaurant were also detained.

At least 21 people are undergoing treatment after consuming biryani at the eatery. After the incident, the authorities launched a campaign to check the quality of food in all non-vegetarian eateries and restaurants across the state.

