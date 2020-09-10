Madurai, September 10: An elderly woman and his son were arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly burning a baby boy delivered by her daughter-in-law after an extramarital affair. The incident took place in Sankarankovil town in Tenkasi district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The half-burnt body of the newborn was found by locals on the premises of a theatre on Railway Feeder Road. A sniffer dog helped the police reach the house of the deceased's mother. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl in Coimbatore.

According to a report by TOI, 22-year-old Sankaragomathi became pregnant due to an extramarital affair with a local called Shankar. She unsuccessfully attempted to abort the foetus twice by consuming pills. Eventually, she believed a boy in the house around 2 am on Wednesday. The woman's mother-in-law Indra wrapped the baby in pieces of cloth, took it to the theatre and burnt it, the report added. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Class 9 Girl Delivers Baby While Writing Her Board Exam in Namakkal, 70-Year-Old Neighbour Arrested For Rape.

Indra has been charged under section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive, or cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code. Her son and the woman's husband Shankar has been booked under section 109 (abetment of an offence). Both of them have been arrested.

Sankaragomathi, who was weak due to the delivery without proper medical attention, was getting treated in the Sankarankovil government hospital. Police said her statement will be recorded once she recovers and further action will be taken based on that.

